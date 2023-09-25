FIR alone doesn't define history-sheeter, rules Jammu and Kashmir High Court

Srinagar, Sept 25: The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has emphasized that law enforcement agencies must strictly adhere to established guidelines when labeling individuals as 'history-sheeters,' a term used to classify habitual offenders.
Justice M A Chowdhary, in his judgment, stressed that the decision to open or retain a history sheet should not be arbitrary but based on reasonable grounds and sound judgment.
The ruling came in response to a petition by a prominent politician who argued that being branded a history-sheeter without sufficient evidence was unjust and detrimental to his reputation.
The court concluded that the petitioner's fundamental rights under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution had been violated and ordered the removal of the history sheet opened against him.
“The criteria for opening a history sheet is the subjective satisfaction of the authority and it has to be arrived at, on the reasonable belief or know knowledge that the person, for whom the history is opened or retained is habitually addicted or aid or abet, the commission of crime, whether convicted or not etc. The discretion of the authorities has to be exercised, according to the rules of reason and justice and not according to private opinion, according to law and not humour. It is to be not arbitrarily vague, fanciful, but legal and regular and it must be exercised within the limit to which an honest man competent to discharge of his office or to confine himself," read the judgement.
The judgment is in response to a petition seeking to quash a 'Verification of Character and Antecedents Certificate' that described him as a history-sheeter and under surveillance as of November 19, 2022.
The petitioner is a prominent politician who had contested State Legislative Assembly Elections in 2014 and argued that action of police is unwarranted and detrimental to his reputation.
The petitioner argued that various cases had been registered against him out of political vendetta and most of them ended in his acquittals and thus branding him as a history-sheeter in the certificate was unjust and must be quashed.