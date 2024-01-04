Fire guts 30 shops in north Kashmir’s Kupwara

Kupwara, Jan 4: At least 30 shops were gutted in a fire incident at Dar Gali in old bus stand Kupwara resulting in damage to goods worth lakhs.

According to an official, the fire broke out from a shop complex which spread to other nearby shopping complex damaging at least thirty shops.

Before the Fire and Emergency Department could put out the fire, the flames damaged property worth lakhs of rupees.

“The actual value of property damaged in the fire incident is being ascertained,” an official told Greater Kashmir.