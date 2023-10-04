Latest News

First batch of Agniveers from Jammu and Kashmir joins Army

"Passing out Parade for #First batch of #Agniveers was held at JAKLI Regimental Centre, #Srinagar on 03 Oct 2023," he said, in a post on X.
Srinagar, Oct 4: The first batch of Agniveers from Kashmir is set to join Army after their passing out parade was held in Srinagar.

A spokesperson of Chinar Corps said that the first batch of Agniveers from Kashmir will join Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry Regiment.

"The young Agniveers recruited through ARO Srinagar passed out in a grand ceremony which was also attended by their proud Parents," he added.

