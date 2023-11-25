First batch of Israeli hostages, Palestinian detainees released

New Delhi, Nov 25: Hamas has released 24 hostages, including 13 Israelis, 10 Thais, and one Filipino, by Qatar-mediated deal between Israel and Hamas. The Red Cross transported the group, including four Israeli children and an 85-year-old woman, from Gaza to Egypt and then they were taken to Israel. 39 Palestinian detainees held by Israel were released to the West Bank from where they will go to their homes in Gaza.

Under the Qatar deal, 50 Israeli hostages and 150 Palestinian detainees are expected to be released over four days during a temporary ceasefire. The hostages released on Friday underwent medical assessments in an Egyptian hospital before returning to Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated, “We have now completed the return of the first of our hostages. Children, their mothers, and other women. Each and every one of them is an entire world. But I emphasize to you – the families, and to you – the citizens of Israel: We are committed to the return of all our hostages.”

Simultaneously, 39 Palestinian detainees held by Israel were released to the West Bank as part of the deal, consisting of 24 women and 15 teenage boys, the majority in pre-trial detention. The release occurred across the Beituniya checkpoint in the occupied West Bank.

The terms of the deal also include the entry of aid into Gaza, with 137 lorries carrying medical supplies, fuel, and food arriving from Egypt. However, the broader situation after the four-day ceasefire remains uncertain.

Hamas’s attacks on October 7 led to 1,200 deaths, with around 240 hostages taken. Since then, more than 14,000 people have been killed in Israel’s retaliatory campaign, as reported by Gaza’s health ministry. Israel has pledged to eradicate Hamas, believing its key leaders and numerous fighters are in the south, potentially holding Israeli hostages.

According to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinians (UNRWA), almost 1.7 million people have been displaced across the Gaza Strip since October 7, with many residing in overcrowded shelters in the south, including schools, hospitals, and tents.