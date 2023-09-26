Fisheries Dept halts installation of walnut peeling machines amid environmental concerns

Srinagar, Sept 26: The Fisheries department has ordered an immediate halt to the installation of automatic walnut peeling machines in South Kashmir's Anantnag district, citing environmental concerns arising from improper disposal practices related to the green husk extracts generated by these machines.
The Deputy Director of Fisheries for Anantnag district issued a circular directing all department circle in-charges to conduct a thorough verification of walnut peeling machine operators within their jurisdictions. These operators have been served notices to appear at the department's office by Wednesday (September 27) for further necessary actions.
The decision was prompted by the discovery of a significant number of automatic walnut peeling machines installed near water sources across the district, lacking proper arrangements for the disposal of green husk extracts. These extracts contain potentially harmful chemicals that, when combined with water, pose a threat of pollution and harm aquatic life in the region.
The department found that the operators had failed to follow correct disposal procedures for the green husk extracts and had not obtained the required No Objection Certificates (NoCs) from relevant government departments.
The urgency of the situation was exacerbated by a recent tragedy in Dalseer Wahdan, where approximately 20 lakhs worth of trout fish perished due to water contamination in a stream that served as a vital source for trout units. The contamination resulted from the mixture of walnut green husk extracts with the stream's water, leading to devastating consequences for the area's aquatic life.