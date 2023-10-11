Five injured after SUV crashes into tree in north Kashmir’s Baramulla

Srinagar, Oct 11: Five persons were injured after an SUV crashed into a tree in the Pattan area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday.
Reports said a vehicle bearing registration number JK01U 0100 crashed into a tree in Hamray locality of Pattan, leaving five persons injured.
An official said that all the injured were shifted to the trauma hospital in Pattan and four of them were referred to SMHS in Srinagar for advanced treatment.
The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.