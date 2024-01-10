Five injured as Charminar Express derails at Hyderabad station

Hyderabad, Jan 10: At least five passengers were injured when Chennai-Hyderabad Charminar Express derailed at Nampally railway station in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The injured were seen being wheeled out of the station by railway employees for shifting them to hospitals.

The accident occurred when the train arriving on platform number five overshot and hit the side wall. This resulted in the derailment of three bogies. Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams rushed to the railway station.

Eye-witnesses said as the train was moving slowly, a major tragedy was averted.

Nampally is the last stop of Charminar Express.

Telangana’s transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar directed officials to ensure that the injured are provided best treatment.