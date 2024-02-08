Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to attend 7th Indian Ocean Conference in Perth

New Delhi, Feb 08: Dr S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister, is set to participate in the prestigious 7th Indian Ocean Conference, held in Perth, Australia on February 9-10, 2024. This conference, organized annually by the Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with the India Foundation, serves as a vital forum for countries in the Indian Ocean Region to come together and discuss important issues.

Themed “Towards a Stable and Sustainable Indian Ocean,” this edition of the conference is being hosted in partnership with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of the Government of Australia, along with the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore and the Perth-US Asia Centre in Australia.

Dr Jaishankar will join dignitaries including the President of Sri Lanka, Mr Ranil Wickremesinghe, Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ms Penny Wong, and Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, at the inaugural session of the conference.

The event is expected to draw delegations led by Ministers from over 22 countries and senior officials from 16 countries and 6 multilateral organizations. Additionally, it will see the participation of more than 400 leaders from social and corporate sectors, policy experts, scholars, professionals, and media personnel from approximately 40 countries.

Since its inception in 2016, the Indian Ocean Conference has played a pivotal role in fostering regional cooperation and dialogue among maritime partners. It aims to address common challenges and explore opportunities for Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR).