Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwarta on diplomatic visit to Japan

New Delhi, Feb 08: Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra embarked on a diplomatic mission to Tokyo from February 07 to 08, 2024, aimed at bolstering bilateral relations between India and Japan. The visit encompassed Vice-Ministerial Dialogue and Foreign Office Consultations with counterparts from Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During his engagements, Foreign Secretary Kwatra held bilateral consultations with Mr. Masataka Okano, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan. These discussions covered the broad spectrum of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, spanning political relations, defence and security cooperation, trade, investment, technological collaboration, and people-to-people ties. Both sides expressed a mutual commitment to deepen and broaden the scope of their relations, aligning with shared objectives and values. Additionally, they delved into pertinent global issues of common concern, demonstrating the depth of their strategic partnership.

At the Foreign Office Consultations with Mr. Takehiro Funakoshi, Japan’s QUAD Sherpa and Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Foreign Secretary Kwatra exchanged perspectives on the regional landscape and underscored the significance of India-Japan cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. They explored avenues for collaboration on various fronts, underscoring their shared commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

In addition to these high-level meetings, Foreign Secretary Kwatra engaged with senior officials from Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, and Ministry of Defense, fostering dialogue and cooperation across diverse sectors. He also interacted with Japanese policymakers, thought leaders, and corporate executives, facilitating exchanges in fields ranging from trade and investment to technology and innovation.

The visit of Foreign Secretary Kwatra served as a pivotal step in laying the groundwork for forthcoming high-level bilateral engagements between India and Japan. It underscored the unwavering commitment of both nations to further enhance their friendship and cooperation across various domains, setting the stage for deeper engagement and collaboration in the future.