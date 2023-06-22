From local trade to global phenomenon: Kashmir willow bats make grand slam in International Cricket

Srinagar (ANI): The global market for Kashmir Willow bats experienced a surge in demand following their exceptional display in the hands of international cricket players from Oman and the United Arab Emirates during the T20 World Cups.

Building on this momentum, an impressive roster of around 17 players representing six cricketing nations has eagerly sought out Kashmiri Willow bats for their participation in the highly anticipated ODI World Cup 2023, set to grace the cricketing stage in India this October.