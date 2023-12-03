GANDERBAL DIARY

Frequent traffic jams give tough time to commuters in Ganderbal

Commuters continue to face a tough time due to regular and frequent traffic jams in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. “Frequent traffic jams at the Nagbal-Beehama stretch and Beehama-Duderhama cause immense problems to people including employees and students. Even ambulances are frequently stuck in traffic jams here putting lives of patients at risk,” said a group of commuters. Pertinently, despite tall claims, authorities have failed to streamline traffic at the intersection. Due to the delay in road widening, unending traffic congestion occurs daily that lasts for hours. The problem mainly occurs near SP office, Nagbal Chowk, Beehama Chowk and Tawheed Chowk. “Frequent unending traffic jams have drastically affected our lives and business. The worst affected are the government employees and students,” locals told Greater Kashmir. The menace of regular traffic jams consumes the precious time of students also. “We never reach school in time due to the frequent traffic jams,” Ishfaq Manzoor, a student said. The locals say that at many places the road along Nagbal-Beehama stretch is too narrow, which also compounds the problem. “We appeal to the higher authorities to look into the matter and address our grievances,” they added. The locals further said that with hardly any functional parking slot in the town here, the parked vehicles occupy the roads, leading to chaos and frequent traffic jams at the district headquarters.

Tehsil Gund residents demand repair, installation of streetlights

The residents and traders of various areas in tehsil Gund in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district are unhappy with the lack of streetlights in the marketplace areas and adjoining streets.

Residents of Gagengar, Kullan, Rayil, Gund, Haknar and Fraw areas said that they are facing inconvenience due to lack of streetlights. According to the residents though two years ago some streetlights were installed at some places, however they too have been defunct now. Due to the absence of functional streetlights, the town residents, especially the children and elderly people are facing immense hardships. “It is very hard to step out from home in the evenings. The streets are often overwhelmed with stray dogs which pose a threat to life. Besides, because of the darkness on the streets, there are also apprehensions of untoward incidents.”