Ganderbal Police attaches property of five proclaimed offenders who exfiltrated to Pakistan

New Delhi, Dec 19: Ganderbal Police on Tuesday attached the immovable properties of five proclaimed offenders who have been exfiltrated to Pakistan for obtaining training in illegal arms.

“On December 19, in pursuance to the order of the Court of Additional Mobile Magistrate Ganderbal under Section 82 CrPC followed by government order No. 12/DM/GBL, Ganderbal Police attached the immovable properties of five proclaimed offenders who have been exfiltrated to Pakistan/PoK for attaining training in illegal arms and were involved in case FIR No. 120/2009 u/s 2/3 E&IMCO of police station Ganderbal in the manner specified in Section 83 of CrPC,” officials said.

The properties have been attached of Mohd Yousuf alias Yousuf Naseem, Bashir, Mohd Rafiq, Mohd Sakhi and Hilal Ahmad.

“Land measuring 01 Kanals, 19 Marlas under Khasra No. 41, 42, 47, and 49 in Estate Choutwaliwar belongs to proclaimed offender Mohd Yousuf Alias Yousuf Naseem, 1 Kanals 17 marlas under khasra No. 883/637/288 in Countwaliwar and 10 Marlas under Khasra No. 429 in Watlar belonging to proclaimed offender namely Bashir Ah, 11 marlas under khasra No 130, 128, 129, 314 in estate Chountwaliwar belonging to proclaimed offender namely Mohd Rafiq, 2 Kanals 15 marlas under Khasra No. 710/3, 706/2, 707/2 in estate Chountwaliwar belonging to Proclaimed offender namely Mohd Sakhi and 121/4 marlas under Khewat No. 201 in estate Qasba Lar belonging to Proclaimed offender namely Hilal Ahmad have been attached by police,” officials said.

Moreover, in total, 27.13 kanals of land belonging to nine proclaimed offenders and one residential house have been attached so far in case FIR No. 120/2009 of police station Ganderbal by Ganderbal Police.