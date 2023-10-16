Glass top train to chugh from Budgam to Banihal in Jammu and Kashmir

This service, being offered by the railways in Jammu and Kashmir, will allow passengers to enjoy breathtakingly beautiful locations along the 110 km journey, covering it in just 90 minutes.

The air-conditioned coach features large glass windows, a glass roof, an observation lounge, and rotatable seats. The train will make stops at key locations, including Srinagar, Awantipora, Anantnag, Qazigund, and Banihal. It is expected to be a huge hit among visitors and locals, providing a feature-rich train experience.