Glass top train to chugh from Budgam to Banihal in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 16: In a first, a glass-top train, Vistadome will run from Banihal to Budgam, offering locals and tourists a panoramic viewing experience of the dramatic landscape enroute.
This service, being offered by the railways in Jammu and Kashmir, will allow passengers to enjoy breathtakingly beautiful locations along the 110 km journey, covering it in just 90 minutes.
The air-conditioned coach features large glass windows, a glass roof, an observation lounge, and rotatable seats. The train will make stops at key locations, including Srinagar, Awantipora, Anantnag, Qazigund, and Banihal. It is expected to be a huge hit among visitors and locals, providing a feature-rich train experience.
The new train also includes an air-conditioned chair car coach for a premium-class passenger journey. Additionally, trays have been attached to the seats for passengers to enjoy food items, and light meals can be ordered during the journey, similar to an airplane journey.
An official mentioned that a trial run of the train was conducted by Northern Railways from Budgam to Baramulla under the supervision of higher railway officials.