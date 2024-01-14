Go Green Aishmuqam campaign launched

It said that the campaign was led by Sofi Arafat of J&K Eco-Watch.

The statement said that it was the maiden activity of the J&K Eco Watch in collaboration with Greater Aishmuqam Civil Society headed by Shahnawaz Shah, J&K Forest Department, J&K Waqf Board, Sakhie Sports Association, and volunteers Sofi Sajad, Ovase Haji, Shiekh Aamir, chief coordinator Suhail Farooq, and officials of various departments.

It said that the campaign aims at sustainable ecology and environment conservation under the guidance of J&K Eco-Watch and amicus curiae of High Court Nadeem Qadri. The statement said that more such programmes and projects would follow and this year the target was to plant 1000 deodar and coniferous saplings.

On the occasion, Sofi Arafat briefed the media about the initiative and its sustainability to counter global warming and climate change.

He said that a series of campaigns under the initiative would take place in the future and today was just the beginning of a great and noble cause.