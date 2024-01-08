Golden Globes 2024: ‘Succession’ wins Best Drama Series award

California, Jan 08: The acclaimed series ‘Succession’ has bagged the trophy for the Best Drama Series at the Golden Globes 2024.

The 81st edition of the Golden Globes is taking place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Golden Globe shared a post on their official handle and wrote, The #GoldenGlobes award for Best Drama Series goes to… Succession!”

‘Succession’ landed with nine nominations at the 81st Golden Globes.

Actor Sarah Snook also bagged the Best Television Female Actor Drama Series award for her performance in the final season of ‘Succession’.

Earlier in the night, ‘Succession’ stars Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen took home the awards for actor and supporting actor.

“I was kind of hoping I didn’t have to get up! Kieran is usually better at the speeches. Do you want to get up instead? You take it instead,” Sarah said when taking the stage before thanking creator Jesse Armstrong and her family. “This show has changed my life, and everybody in it was amazing. The cast, the crew were fantastic. This was a team effort. It was always a team and that’s what made the show amazing, I think, to be part of,” as per Variety.

Before wrapping up, she quipped, “This room is so intimidating!”

Snook beat out Helen Mirren (“1923”), Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”), Keri Russell (“The Diplomat”), Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”) and Emma Stone (“The Curse”), Variety reported.