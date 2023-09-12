Govt appeases US, causes suffering for local apple growers: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Sep 12: National Conference President and Member of Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah accused the Government of appeasing the US at the cost of local growers.
" They want to appease US and finish the local growers," he said while reacting to the govt decision to remove additional duties.
Speaking to reporters, the senior leader said, "When the concessions were announced during the G20, it wasn't thought that what impact it would have on our economy. It would not only impact J&K but Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand also. Apples and walnuts are our major economy," he said.
He appealed to the Govt of India to not take a step that would increase the sufferings already poverty stricken population of J&K.
"If they don't make it easy for the people, we will take to the street and protest."