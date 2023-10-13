Govt invites bids for city gas distribution licenses in J&K

Speaking on the occasion, Hardeep Singh Puri noted that successful conclusion of 11th CGD bidding round has increased potential coverage of CGD sector to about 98% population and 88% geographical area of the country. The 12th bidding round launched today will help in expansion of CGD coverage further, he said.

The Minister highlighted the importance of pipelines as economical means of gas transport in the country. Talking about the growth in pipeline network, he said that the pipeline network has seen a significant progress since 2014. At present, about 23,500 Km long gas pipeline network is under operation in the country and around 12,000 KM pipeline is approved/under construction. Efforts are underway to complete the vision of One Nation One Gas Grid by 2030, he noted.