Govt spends Rs 2 cr daily for free treatment under PMJAY-SEHAT Scheme: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Sept 6: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that Rs 2 crore are spent every day under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat SEHAT Scheme for free treatment of patients in J&K.
He said this during the inauguration of a medical camp jointly organized by the Rotary Club of India and the J&K Health Department in Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama, and Kulgam.
He expressed gratitude to the doctors and nursing community for their selfless service to the people and praised their work, particularly their role in handling the Covid situation.
"Free treatment of Rs 5 lakh is provided under PMJAY-SEHAT to the universal population of J&K, unlike other states where it is provided to the BPL population only. I was informed that cent percent of the population has received PMJAY-SEHAT cards," he said.
Saying that the J&K administration is making relentless efforts to bridge the health gap for its citizens, LG Manoj Sinha added that the health parameters of J&K are better than those of other states.
"When I came here, the oxygen capacity was 14,000 LMP, and during the 2nd wave, we augmented it to 48,000 LML. Even the Mumbai High Court gave an example of our vaccination workers' efforts, where they trekked 15 to 18 kms to do their job.
He also praised the District Administration officers for their excellent work, as mandated by the government from time to time.