Govt to cover power bills of poor, others pay as per usage: LG

“Let me announce today that the government will take care of the poor who can’t afford to pay bills. But those who have palatial houses, I-Phones with 5-G internet data and other gadgets will have to pay power bills as per their usage. They shouldn’t at least make excuses in paying the power bills,” the LG said addressing a gathering at Mini-Secretariat in Southern district of Kulgam, as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO). He, however, did not elaborate further on this.

He said that in the last 70 years, 3400 MW power was generated locally in J&K and in the next three years equal MWs will be produced.