Hamas Deputy Leader Saleh al-Arouri Killed in Beirut Drone Attack

New Delhi, Jan 02: Saleh al-Arouri, the deputy leader of Hamas, was killed in a drone attack targeting the organization’s office in Beirut. Multiple media outlets and news agencies reported on this incident.

Hamas has officially confirmed the death of its deputy head, Saleh al-Arouri, stating that he was among four individuals killed in an explosion at the organization’s office in Dahiyeh, a southern suburb of the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

Al-Arouri, who held a prominent position in Hamas’s political bureau and was deeply involved in military affairs, leaves a void in the leadership, particularly in the wake of several unsuccessful attempts to revive a ceasefire between Israeli troops and Hamas fighters.

Simultaneously, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported five casualties and three injuries resulting from the Israeli bombing of its headquarters in Khan Younis, located in southern Gaza. The conflict in the region persists, with Israel announcing plans to withdraw some combat troops.

The Israeli military claims to have eliminated dozens of Palestinian fighters in Jabalia, situated in the north, while also targeting others in Gaza City and coastal areas. These events unfold amid heightened tensions, with recent figures indicating a substantial toll on Gaza, totalling 22,185 deaths and at least 57,000 injuries since October 7.

The drone attack that claimed Saleh al-Arouri’s life is yet another chapter in the ongoing conflict, and its repercussions may reshape the dynamics of the region. Hamas called it a profound loss for the group.