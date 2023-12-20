Hamas leader in Cairo for Ceasefire talks amid escalating tensions in Gaza

New Delhi, Dec 20: Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the militant group Hamas, has arrived in Cairo for discussions with Egypt’s intelligence chief, signalling potential progress in ceasefire negotiations. Haniyeh, typically based in Qatar, has ventured to the Egyptian capital, showcasing ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Egypt and Qatar played pivotal roles in brokering a recent truce that lasted a week, resulting in the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. Israeli President Isaac Herzog has expressed readiness for another humanitarian pause in Gaza to facilitate further hostage releases.

Today, the UN Security Council is scheduled to vote on a delayed resolution advocating for a pause in the conflict. After a postponement on Tuesday, efforts to pass a United Nations Security Council ceasefire motion are set to resume. The latest text, aiming to avoid a potential US veto, calls for a “suspension” rather than a complete cessation of hostilities. While the US is collaborating with other members on the text, previous resolutions have faced vetoes.

Aid agencies have expressed frustration and concern over the ongoing plight of civilians in Gaza as the Security Council vote approaches.

The recent escalation began on October 7 when Hamas breached Israel’s heavily guarded border, resulting in 1,200 casualties and the taking of 240 hostages. Some hostages were released during a brief truce. Since the conflict’s onset on October 7, nearly 20,000 people have been reported killed, with over 52,000 injured in Gaza.