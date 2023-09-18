Hari Krishen Langoo Conferred with One-Time Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Award

Srinagar, Sept 18: Hari Krishen Langoo, Chief Secretary and founder Member of Bhartiya Lok Sangeet Kala Sansthan Jammu, was conferred with a one-time Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Award in New Delhi.
The award was presented to Langoo by Vice-President S. Jagdeep Dhankhar on the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.
The statement issued here reads that Langoo has also worked in Asia's largest theatre, the Song and Drama Division of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, in various centers, making prestigious contributions as an Assistant Director for more than 40 years in Folk Media.
He has worked as the Music Director for the famous serial "Gul Gulshan Gulfaam" and presented National Level Musical productions allocated by the Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages, Jammu & Kashmir.
Seventy-five artists, aged above 75 years, who have not previously received any National Honors in their careers, were selected for the one-time Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Award under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) commemorating 75 years of India's independence.
These awardees represent the nation as a whole, hailing from different States and Union Territories, and covering various genres of performing arts in India. The Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Award includes a cash prize of Rs. 1,00,000 along with a Tamrapatra and Angavastram.
H K Langoo, Chief Secretary of Bhartiya Lok Sangeet Kala Sansthan Jammu, has been recognized for his contributions to reviving India's dying Folk art and culture. Apart from being a versatile personality in the field of Performing Arts, Folk Theatre Direction, Multitalented artist, and writer, his contributions in sustaining traditional folk art and culture at the national level have earned him recognition from both the general public and traditional folk artists, statement also reads.
As a recipient of various prestigious awards, Langoo primarily focuses on the promotion of Duggar culture in various Folk Music programs, including Musical plays at the National Level, it added.