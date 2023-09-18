Hari Krishen Langoo Conferred with One-Time Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Award

He has worked as the Music Director for the famous serial "Gul Gulshan Gulfaam" and presented National Level Musical productions allocated by the Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages, Jammu & Kashmir.

Seventy-five artists, aged above 75 years, who have not previously received any National Honors in their careers, were selected for the one-time Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Award under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) commemorating 75 years of India's independence.