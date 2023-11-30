Henry Kissinger, former US Secretary of State and Nobel Laureate, passes away at 100

New Delhi, Nov 30: Renowned former US Secretary of State, Henry Kissinger, has passed away at the age of 100 in his Connecticut residence, as confirmed by a statement from Kissinger Associates. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Kissinger, a key figure in American diplomacy, served as the top diplomat and national security adviser during the Nixon and Ford administrations.

He championed the policy of détente, actively working to thaw relations with both the Soviet Union and China. However, his legacy is marked by controversy, particularly surrounding allegations of tacit support for a coup that toppled a leftist government in Chile.

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate was a polarizing figure, simultaneously celebrated and condemned as a war criminal. Born in 1923, Kissinger’s life spanned generations, and his impactful career unfolded under the leadership of US Presidents Nixon and Ford.

In July 2005, strained relations between India and the US surfaced as the US Department of State declassified taped conversations between Kissinger and former President Nixon.

These discussions, occurring just before the 1971 India-Pakistan war that led to the creation of Bangladesh, revealed derogatory remarks about former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Indians in general.

While facing criticism for his role in the Vietnam War, Kissinger enjoyed a positive reputation in China, where he played a pivotal role in establishing diplomatic relations between the two nations.

His more than 100 visits to China culminated in his most recent trip in July of the current year, during which he was warmly welcomed by President Xi Jinping.

In China, Kissinger is remembered with reverence, his name is included in history classes, and he is regarded as an “old friend” by the Chinese people, underscoring the enduring impact of his contributions to Sino-American relations.