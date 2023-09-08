High Court quashes PSA detention of Dawoodi, Mushtaq Veeri

Srinagar, Sept 08: Jammu & Kashmir High Court on Friday quashed detention orders of Moulana Abdul Rashid Dawoodi and Mushtaq Ahmed Veeri, who were booked under Public Safety Act.
According to details available with the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the Court quashed the detention orders of both religious clerics who were booked under the PSA in 2022.
Both clerics have large following in the Kashmir Valley. While Dawoodi is the head of 'Tehreek-e- Sout-ul Auliya', Veeri is affiliated with Jamiat-Ahle-Hadees (JaH)—(KNO)