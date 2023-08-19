H&ME rebuts news that 6,158 AIDS cases reported this year in J&K

The JKACS provides a comprehensive package of Care, support and treatmen to patients.

Since the inception of JKACS 6,158 HIV positive patients have been registered with ART facilities established in GMC Jammu, SKIMS Soura and GMC Kathua.

Till date 1,400 HIV-positive patients have died, while 3,478 patients are alive on Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART). 547 patients have left follow-up.

The stigma and discrimination associated with the disease is a great hindrance because of which people are not coming forward for HIV testing.