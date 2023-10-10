Holiday On Urs-e-Hazrat Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Noorani On Friday: Govt

“In partial modification of Government Order No. 1596-JK(GAD) of 2022 dated 30.12.2022, the provincial holiday on account of "Urs-e-Hazrat Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Noorani" shall now be observed in Kashmir Province on 13.10.2023 (Friday) instead of 11.10.2023 (Wednesday),” reads a government order, a copy of which lies with GNS. (GNS).