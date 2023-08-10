"Hope he answers questions...": Congress ahead of PM Modi's reply on no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha

"From July 20, the I.N.D.I.A. alliance has been demanding that the PM must come to the Parliament, speak about Manipur and give a statement of peace and solidarity with the people there. It has taken 14 days for the Prime Minister to come to Parliament...Now, we hope that he answers the question raised by the mover Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi..." said Tagore while speaking to ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be replying to the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha today, as confirmed by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.