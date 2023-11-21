Hopeful signs: Israel Prime Minister anticipates positive news in hostage release

New Delhi, Nov 21: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed optimism about the progress made in the release of hostages seized by Hamas on October 7 and subsequently taken to Gaza.

Speaking to the Reuters news agency moments ago, Netanyahu stated, “We are making progress, and I hope there will be good news soon.”

In response to the developments, the office of the Israeli Prime Minister announced the convening of the war cabinet for an evening meeting.

The statement mentioned that the meeting was called “in light of developments related to the release of the abductees.”

Following the war cabinet meeting scheduled for 18:00 local time in Israel, Netanyahu is set to hold additional meetings with his security council and government cabinet later in the evening.

Netanyahu, in his recent remarks, expressed hope for positive developments in the negotiations with Hamas regarding the potential release of hostages. Any prospective deal, however, requires approval from the three groups with whom Netanyahu is holding meetings tonight.

Further updates are anticipated following the series of high-level meetings the Israeli Prime Minister convened.