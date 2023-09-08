Hybrid terrorist, associate held in Budgam: police

Srinagar, Sept 8: Police along with Army apprehended a hybrid terrorist and his associate in Pakharpora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district, officials said today.
In a statement, a police spokesman said that Tanveer Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Mohd Bhat of Karapora Chararsharief and his associate Yawer Maqbool Ganai son of Mohd Maqbool Ganaie of Karapora Charar-Sharief were arrested by the police and army.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested duo was operating under the banner of proscribed terror outfit LeT/ TRF in Pakherpora area, said the spokesman.
He said arms & ammunition including Pistol, Pistol magazine, 9 rounds and other incriminating material were recovered from them and a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Chrar-i-Sharief.