Hybrid terrorist of TRF arrested in Srinagar: Police

Srinagar, Sept 07 : Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday arrested a hybrid terrorist of The Resistance Front (TRF) along with a hand grenade in Srinagar.
Srinagar police in a post on “X”, formerly known as Twitter, as per the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said that the terrorist has been identified as Mohd Yawar Rangrez of Firdousabad locality of Batamaloo.
The police added that a case FIR no 37/2023 has been registered at Kothibagh police station.
“A Hybrid terrorist of TRF namely Mohd Yawar Rangrez S/o Abdul Rashid Rangeez R/o Firdousabad, Batmaloo arrested by Srinagar Police with one Hand grenade. FIR no 37/2023 registered in Kothibagh PS,” police said—(KNO)