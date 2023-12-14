IGNOU invites applications for B.Ed, B.Sc Nursing, Ph.D programmes

Srinagar, Dec 14: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has invited the online applications for admission to different courses for session January and July 2024.

As the official handout issued here, the applications have been invited for admission to Bachelor of Education – B.Ed, post basic B.Sc Nursing – B.SCN (PB) and Ph.D. The session for all B.Ed and B.Sc Nursing courses will commence from January 2024 while the session for P.hD will commence from July 2024 through an entrance test slated for for January 7 of 2024.

“Interested candidates are invited to register for the entrance test online by visiting the University website at www.ignou.ac.in,” the official handout reads.

“Detailed eligibility criteria and other essential information are also available on the University website,” it reads.

The handout reads that the last date of online registration for these programmes is December 31 of 2023

“Prospective candidates are advised that no application forms in hard copy will be accepted. All registrations must be completed online through the University website,” the handout reads.

The students have been informed to refer to the University website at http://www.ignou.ac.in for complete details on each program, including eligibility criteria, application procedure, and other relevant information.