Jammu, Dec 18: Kishtwar police Monday launched a crackdown against illegally settled Rohingyas in the district.

“Searches were conducted in four houses during a crackdown against illegal settled Rohingyas in FIR No 22/2023 registered under Sections 467, 468, 471, 120-B IPC at Police Station Dachchan. During searches, incriminating material was also recovered,” SSP Kishtwar Khalil Poswal said.

Providing details about searches, SSP Kishtwar stated, “The investigation revealed Rohingyas managed to procure documents such as domicile certificate, ration card, Aadhar cards and voter card illegally. During the course of the ongoing investigation, police conducted house searches and recovered incriminating materials which were seized as evidence.”

“During the raid, searches were conducted in the houses of Ghulam Mohd Sheikh, son of Abdullah Sheikh; Mushtaq Ahmed, son of Dilawar Sheikh, both residents of Krosa Soundar Dachchan; Shahnawaz, son of Ghulam Hassan Magray, resident of Soundar Dachchan and Fayaz Ahmed Chopan, son of Ghulam Ahmed, resident of Kiyar Dachchan,” he said.

“Kishtwar police reaffirms its commitment to upholding the law and ensuring a thorough examination of all evidence related to this case. The crackdown aims to unearth the nexus of illegal settlement of Rohingyas and further procuring fake documents in their favour,” Poswal said.