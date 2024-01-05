IMF reflects on 2023 economic trends: Climate change, trade and reserve assets

New Delhi [India], January 5: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) took to social media to share insights into the complex economic landscape of 2023, a year marked by unprecedented challenges that put the global economy to the test.

According to the IMF, from the impacts of climate change to dynamic shifts in trade and reserve asset patterns, the IMF’s Statistics Department presents a comprehensive overview through five key charts.

Benefits of accelerating climate transition- 2023, anticipated as the warmest year on record, underscored the urgency for climate action.

The IMF’s Climate Change Indicators Dashboard revealed that transitioning to a lower-carbon future not only aligns with environmental goals but also presents significant economic benefits.

The latest climate scenarios suggest that an orderly transition to net zero by 2050 could boost global gross domestic product by 7 per cent compared to current policies.

While a low-carbon economy may lead to challenges such as higher carbon prices and energy costs, these can be mitigated by reinvesting carbon revenues and lowering employment taxes.

Crucially, reducing emissions contributes to minimizing the physical impacts of climate change, resulting in lower macroeconomic costs.

Disruptions in Global Trade Due to Climate Change- Climate change manifested its impact on global trade, notably affecting the vital Panama Canal.

The worst drought in the canal’s 143-year history led to critical lows in water levels, reducing throughput by 15 million tons. Ships faced extended transit times, and economies reliant on the canal experienced disruptions.

The effects rippled globally, reaching ports in Asia, Europe, and North America.

With canal passages expected to halve to 18 ships per day by February 2024, nations dependent on canal trade must brace for further disruptions and delays.

Global greenhouse gas emissions and emission intensities- The UN Environmental Program’s 2023 Emissions Gap Report indicated progress in curbing the percentage increase in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, slowing to 3 per cent for 2030 compared to the initially projected 16 per cent.

The IMF’s quarterly tracking of global GHG emissions brought encouraging news, hinting at a potential annual decline in emissions by the end of 2023.

This positive shift, with emissions not outpacing GDP growth since 2019, marks progress in improving global emissions intensities, though the journey to achieve the required 28 per cent reduction by 2030 remains significant.

Shifting trade patterns in 2023- Trade patterns continued to evolve in 2023, evident in the IMF’s Direction of Trade Statistics.

The share of US merchandise goods imports from China declined to 14.3 per cent in August 2023, with China falling behind the Euro Area and Mexico as the largest source of US imports. Imports from Emerging and Developing Asia, including Vietnam and India, rose to 12.0 per cent.

China also sourced a higher proportion of goods from Emerging and Developing Asia, while the share of Chinese imports from Advanced Economies declined.

This evolving landscape emphasizes the dynamic nature of global trade relationships.

Rise of non-traditional currencies in reserve assets- The composition of global reserve assets continued to transform, with non-traditional reserve currencies’ share rising to 11 per cent in Q3 2023.

Traditional reserve currencies (US dollar, euro, British pound, Japanese yen) declined to 89 per cent.

This trend, observed since the 2008 global financial crisis, reflects a deliberate diversification by reserve managers to minimize vulnerabilities.

The increase in global trade involving non-traditional currencies further propelled this shift.

As the IMF reflects on the multifaceted economic trends of 2023, the charts provide valuable insights into the interconnected challenges and opportunities shaping the global economic landscape.