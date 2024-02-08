In Amrit Kaal we have resolved to make India developed: PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that in Amrit Kaal, we have resolved to make our India developed (Viksit Bharat).

‘Amrit Kaal’ of 25 years is the period when the country will complete 100 years of Independence in 2047.

The Prime Minister, while addressing an event on the 150th anniversary of Srila Prabhupada Ji at Bharat Mandapam here in the national capital, said that today crores of Indians have entered Amritkaal with the energy of patriotism inside them.

“Today, crores of countrymen have entered Amritkaal with the energy of patriotism. In this Amritkaal, we have resolved to make our India developed. We are moving forward considering the nation as God and taking the vision of the country from God,” PM Modi said.

“We are celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Prabhupada Goswami ji at a time when, just a few days ago, the hundreds of years old dream of a grand Ram temple has been fulfilled. The joy and enthusiasm visible on your faces today, I am sure, also includes the happiness of Ram Lalla’s presence,” he said.

During his speech, Prime Minister Modi also took note of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, the 15th-century saint who is considered to be the combined avatar of Radha and Krishna by his disciples.

“Chaitanya Mahaprabhu was the epitome of love for Krishna. He made spirituality and spiritual practice accessible to the common people. He told us that God can be attained not only through renunciation but also through joy,” PM Modi said.

He said, “Chaitanya Mahaprabhu showed us how to become happy by celebrating the pastimes of Lord Krishna in our lives. Many seekers today are directly experiencing how one can reach the pinnacle of spirituality through Sankirtan, Bhajan, song and dance.”

The Prime Minister said that today it is a privilege to host the World Vaishnav Convention at Bharat Mandapam, where a new India was seen through the G20 Summit. “This is the picture of the new Bharat, where there is a confluence of ‘Vikas’ and ‘Virasat,” he added further.