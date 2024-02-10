In Frames: Horse-Cart Crafted In Snow Attracts Visitors In Sonamarg

Kashmiris always bring attention to themselves through their unique talents, making brilliant snow-crafts being one of them. Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK

From Igloos to crocodiles to unicorns, every winter when it snows, Kashmiris amaze with their skill to craft different eye-catching and unique arts. Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK

Similarly, this winter, although it didn’t snow as usual, the art and the inclination towards it manifested in a captivating horse-cart at Sonamarg in Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK

The art soon turned to a hotspot as local and tourists at Sonamarg rushed to the masterpiece clicking selfies and appreciating the artist. Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK