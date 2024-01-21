In Photos: J&K police’s Daredevil team rehearse ahead of R-Day

Daredevils of J&K police rehearse ahead of Republic Day in Jammu. Photo: Mir Imran/ GK
Mir Imran

January 21, 2024
J&K police’s Daredevil team rehearse ahead of Republic Day celebrations in Jammu. Photo:Mir Imran/ GK
A member of Daredevil team leads while standing on the motorcycle amid the preparations for Republic day in Jammu. Photo: Mir Imran/ GK

