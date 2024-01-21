In Photos: J&K police’s Daredevil team rehearse ahead of R-Day Daredevils of J&K police rehearse ahead of Republic Day in Jammu. Photo: Mir Imran/ GK Mir Imran January 21, 2024 8:34 pm No Comments IndianRepublicDay J&K police’s Daredevil team rehearse ahead of Republic Day celebrations in Jammu. Photo:Mir Imran/ GK A member of Daredevil team leads while standing on the motorcycle amid the preparations for Republic day in Jammu. Photo: Mir Imran/ GK Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:seventeen − 9 = Post navigation Previous Previous post: Kashmir University postpones examinations scheduled for MondayNext Next post: Woman gives birth to triplets in J-K’s Poonch