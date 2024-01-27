In Photos: Padma Shri Awardee Ghulam Nabi Dar’s Journey From Hunger To Honour Mubashir Khan January 27, 2024 2:48 pm No Comments Gallery Ghulam Nabi Dar, a 72-year-old master craftsman from Srinagar honoured with the Padma Shri for his contribution to wood carving, feels government recognition and support are very important in preserving traditional arts. (Photo: Mubashir Khan) Srinagar areas like Safa Kadal, Noor Bagh and Fateh Kadal are known for crafting and wood carving where karkhanas (workshops) for walnut wood carving are established. (Photo: Mubashir Khan) Dar entered into the art after his father Jamal Ahmad suffered a business collapse, and the family had nothing to eat. (Photo: Mubashir Khan) Worked under the guidance of many artists, Dar finally learnt basics and advancements of the art and became itself a name in the valley. (Photo: Mubashir Khan) Dar’s talent was recognised when he received a state award in 1984 during the rule of Bakhshi Ghulam Mohammad, and later, an opportunity to work in Baghdad in the early 1990s. His craftsmanship reached new heights when he was honoured with the National Award in 1995-96. (Photo: Mubashir Khan) Walnut woodcarving is believed to have been introduced in Kashmir by Islamic Missionary Sheikh Hamza Makhdoom during the reign of Zainul Abdideen in the 15th century. The king promoted the art to improve the valley’s economy. (Photo: Mubashir Khan) The master craftsman from Srinagar has spent over six decades honing his skills, weaving intricate floral patterns, and capturing the essence of local life onto walnut wood panels. (Photo: Mubashir Khan) Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:five × four = Post navigation Previous Previous post: ED files prosecution complaint against 3 persons in terror funding case