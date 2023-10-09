Income tax department raids several locations in Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 09, : The Income Tax department on Monday raided multiple business units in Kashmir. Reports reaching Srinagar based news agency Kashmir Dot Com said that “Income tax department Delhi raided Arco textile (DTA) Dawar Textile Agency at Lal-Mandi Srinagar owned by Jameel Aiman, a resident of Sopore A/P Shah Anwar Colony Hyderpora.
Another team headed by Sudeep Dabas raided Kashmir Glass industry owned by Adil Magray and Modern Steel owned by Nisar Ahmad. Both the factories are situated at Phase 3rd SIDCO Khunmoh.
In Sopore, the sleuths of the Income Tax department raided the residence of Javid Ahmad Aiman of Arco business group.
An official also confirmed the raids to KDC and said searches are being conducted since morning and details of which will be shared after the conclusion of all searches. (KDC)