Ind vs SL: Mohammed Siraj's 'Siu' lights up Asia Cup final as he scripts several records

Over the years, there have been some outstanding fast bowlers in Indian cricket, and the team's performance in the limited-overs format has been greatly influenced by their abilities.

Several records were broken in the last 90 minutes as Siraj finished with 6 wickets to his name. Four of those wickets came in one over, and that's where he sealed the fate of the match.

Siraj, a rising star who gave an incredible performance against Sri Lanka in the 2023 Asia Cup Finals, is at the top of this elite ranking. India star pacer pulled football legend Cristiano Ronaldo's trademark 'Siuuu' celebration after bagging his five-wicket haul in the final.