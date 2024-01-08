India and Saudi Arabia Sign Bilateral Haj Agreement 2024

New Delhi, Jan 08: A Bilateral Haj Agreement 2024 between India and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) was signed yesterday marking a significant milestone in the countries’ ongoing religious and diplomatic collaboration between India and Saudi Arabia.

This agreement, signed in Jeddah by Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani and her Saudi counterpart, Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, outlines comprehensive arrangements for the upcoming Hajj pilgrimage.

Main Points of the Agreement are:

Pilgrimage Quota: The agreement sets a total quota of 175,025 Indian pilgrims. Of these, 140,020 seats are reserved for pilgrims proceeding through the Haj Committee of India, focusing on facilitating the journey for first-time pilgrims. The remaining 35,005 seats are allocated to pilgrims travelling through private Haj Group Operators.

Digital Initiative: A significant discussion point during the signing was the use of digital technologies to enhance the Hajj experience. The Saudi side commended India’s efforts in this area, notably the provision of comprehensive, real-time information to pilgrims.

Focus on Women Pilgrims: The agreement and the discussions paid special attention to the participation of women under the “Ladies without Mehram” (LWM) category, a move that received high praise and support from the KSA.

Following the agreement, Minister Irani and State Minister of External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan visited the Haj Terminal at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah. This visit aimed to review and improve logistics and support mechanisms for Indian pilgrims, ensuring a smooth and facilitated Hajj journey.

On the sidelines of this agreement, Minister Irani engaged in diplomatic discussions with prominent Islamic leaders from Türkiye and Malaysia, further fostering international collaboration in religious affairs. These meetings focused on:

Hajj Management Best Practices: Sharing experiences and ideas on managing the large-scale logistics and administrative aspects of the Hajj.

Medical Facilities: Exploring advancements in digital solutions for seamless service delivery and discussing enhancements in medical facilities for pilgrims.

Women Pilgrims Welfare: Special emphasis was placed on measures for the care and facilitation of women pilgrims, and their journey, an area of growing importance in Hajj management.

The recent Bilateral Haj Agreement 2024 reflects a deepening of ties between India and Saudi Arabia, not just in religious matters but also in technological and social aspects. The focus on digital initiatives and inclusive practices, especially for women pilgrims, demonstrates a progressive approach to one of the world’s largest annual religious gatherings.