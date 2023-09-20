India can avert 4.6 mn deaths by 2040 with better hypertension control: WHO

Of the 35 per cent undertaking treatment, 35 per cent are females, while 25 per cent are males.Currently, only 15 per cent people have their hypertension under control (19 per cent female, 11 per cent males), the report said.Uncontrolled hypertension is known to cause heart attack, stroke and premature death. In fact, the report showed that 52 per cent deaths in the country due to cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack can be attributed to elevated blood pressure.