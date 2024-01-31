India grew fastest among major economies in 2023: President Murmu tells Parliament

New Delhi, Jan 31: President Droupadi Murmu, addressing a joint sitting of Parliament on Wednesday, asserted that 2023 was a historic year for the country when it maintained the tag of being the fastest-growing major economy.

“The year 2023 was a historic year for India, when it grew the fastest among major economies despite global crisis. India grew about 7.5 per cent for two consecutive quarters,” she told the Parliament, on behalf of the central government.

The Indian economy grew 7.8 per cent and 7.6 per cent, respectively, during the April-June and July-September quarter of the current financial year 2023-24, thus remaining the fastest-growing major economy.

With her address marked the start of the Budget Session of Parliament. Subject to the exigencies of government business, the session may conclude on February 9.

This is President Murmu’s first address in the new Parliament building.

“…This is my first address in the new Parliament building. This grand building has been built at the beginning of the Amrit Kaal. This has the fragrance of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat’…This also has the resolve to honour democratic and parliamentary traditions. Besides this, it also has the resolve to build new traditions of the new India of the 21st century,” Murmu said.

“I am confident that there will be meaningful conversation on policies, in this new building,” the President said.

Speaking about her government, she said, “The achievements that we see today are the extension of the practices of the last 10 years. We heard the slogan of ‘Gareebi Hatao’ since our childhood. Today, for the first time in our lives, we see poverty being alleviated on a large scale.”

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim Union Budget on Thursday.

The last session before Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year is to provide a total of eight sittings spread over a period of 10 days.

The interim budget typically takes care of the fiscal needs of the intervening period until a government is formed after the Lok Sabha polls.

A day before the Session was set to start, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, at an all-party meeting, said the Budget session will mainly be devoted to the Financial Business relating to Interim Union Budget for the year 2024-25 and discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address.

However essential Legislative and other Business may also be taken up during this session. The all-party meeting was attended by 45 leaders from 30 political parties.

In addition, he also informed that Supplementary Demands for Grants for the Year 2023-24 in respect of the Union Government will be discussed and voted.

Presentation and discussion on Interim Budget of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for 2024-25 along with Supplementary Demands for Grants of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the financial year 2023-24 will also be taken up and voted.