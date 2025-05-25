“India is peace-loving country, we want peace”: LoP Sunil Sharma

Srinagar, May 25: Asserting that India is a “peace- loving” country, Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly and senior BJP leader Sunil Sharma said on Sunday that the whole country saw the courage and valour of the Indian Army in Operation Sindoor launched by the Indian armed forces in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

“Mann Ki Baat programme is heard in different parts of the country. This programme is the beginning of a new revolution in the country. Day by day people, especially the youth, are joining it. Today our state president was also present here, we heard the Mann Ki Baat programme at this booth in Srinagar. The whole country saw the courage and valour of the Indian Army in Operation Sindoor. India is a peace-loving country, we want peace,” he told ANI on the 122nd episode of PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme.

Sharma also referred to Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists.

Sharma further added, “At present, our economy is growing very fast… Pakistan is falling day by day, it is an unruly country, it does not want India to progress so fast… What happened on April 22nd was a conspiracy to stop India’s fast paced progress, we are a peace loving country, we want peace but not at the cost of our citizens…”

Speaking to ANI, BJP spokesperson and Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board, Darakhshan Andrabi said, ” Prime Minister Modi introduced every place starting from Jammu and Kashmir, where Operation Sindoor was glorified with the Tiranga in everyone’s hands. The Tiranga is flying in everyone’s heart too…”

PM Modi, in his 122nd address, highlighted the valour of the armed forces during Operation Sindoor, saying that the whole country is united against terrorism and filled with anger and resolve. He further mentioned the developmental steps in Maoist areas like Chhattisgarh’s Bastar and Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli areas.

Operation Sindoor, initiated on May 7, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians, showcased a calibrated tri-services response that embodied precision, professionalism, and purpose.