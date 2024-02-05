India mourns the passing of Namibian President Dr Hage G Geingob

New Delhi, Feb 05: In a solemn session, both Houses of Parliament expressed their heartfelt condolences on the demise of Dr Hage G Geingob, the President of the Republic of Namibia. Dr S Jaishankar, India’s Minister of External Affairs, conveyed his sorrow in a tweet, highlighting President Geingob’s significant role in strengthening the India-Namibia relationship.

Dr Jaishankar remarked that Dr Geingob was not only a dear friend to India but also a key contributor to deepening ties between India, Namibia, and the broader India-Africa relationship. The Minister of External Affairs emphasized the late President’s notable contributions that will be remembered with gratitude.

Both Houses of Parliament today expressed condolences on the passing away of Dr. Hage G Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia. A dear friend of India, his contribution to a deeper India-Namibia and India-Africa relationship will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/4vBYIubZJQ — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 5, 2024

India and Namibia share a history of warm and cordial relations, particularly during Namibia’s liberation struggle, where Indian support left an indelible mark. India’s commitment to Namibia’s quest for independence was evident as it was among the first nations to raise the issue of Namibian independence at the United Nations in 1946.

Highlighting a unique conservation initiative, India’s historic Cheetah relocation project, Namibia supported the cause by gifting eight cheetahs. The gesture was acknowledged as a symbol of cooperation, with the cheetahs released in the Kuno Wildlife Sanctuary in September 2022, further strengthening the bond between the two nations.

The establishment of the first SWAPO Embassy in New Delhi in May 1986 marked a historic moment in the relationship between the two nations, inaugurated by Dr Sam Nujoma, who would later become the first President of independent Namibia. Diplomatic ties continued to strengthen, with the Indian Observer Mission upgrading to a full-fledged High Commission on Namibian Independence Day in 1990.

Bilateral relations between India and Namibia, spanning political and various sectors, have been active and characterized by warmth and understanding. India’s commitment to Namibian reconstruction has been consistent and appreciated, with leaders like Dr Sam Nujoma making multiple visits to India.

India and Namibia have collaborated extensively in international forums such as the UN, NAM, Commonwealth, SADC, AU, and IPU. High-level interactions, including a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Hage Geingob during the UNGA in New York in 2019, exemplify the strength of diplomatic ties.

Trade relations between the two nations amounted to USD 240 Million, with Indian companies investing in Namibia’s mining, manufacturing, and service sectors.

Both countries share close ties in defence, health, energy, and agriculture. India actively contributes to Namibian capacity building through scholarship programs and other schemes.