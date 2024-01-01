India, Pakistan exchange list of nuclear installations under 1988 pact

New Delhi, Jan 01: India and Pakistan exchanged the list of nuclear installations and facilities through diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Islamabad on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in an official press statement.

The exchange of information was held under the agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear installations and facilities between India and Pakistan.

As per the Ministry release, the agreement which was signed on December 31, 1988 and came into force on January 27, 1991, provides, inter alia, that India and Pakistan inform each other of the nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the Agreement on the first of January of every calendar year. This is the 33rd consecutive exchange of such lists between the two countries, the first one having taken place on January 1, 1992.

The exchange of the list came amid continuing strain in ties between the two countries over multiple issues including Kashmir and cross-border terrorism.