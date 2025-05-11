India to send team to UNSC with evidence highlighting Pak’s complicity: Sources

New Delhi, May 11: The sources have confirmed that India will be sending a team to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) soon, with the latest evidence highlighting Pakistan’s complicity with terrorism.

The 1267 sanctions committee, also known as the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida sanctions committee, established under United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) in 1999, is likely to meet next week, sources added.

It is one of the most important UN subsidiary bodies working to combat terrorism, particularly in relation to ISIL (Da’esh), Al-Qaida and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities. It oversees sanctions measures related to individuals, entities and groups, associated with the aforementioned organizations. This committee oversees the implementation of sanctions pursuant to UNSC resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015).

Notably, India has accused Pakistan of shielding The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy, at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Pakistan reportedly blocked the mention of TRF’s name in a UNSC statement condemning the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians. Despite TRF claiming responsibility for the attack twice, Pakistan’s actions suggest a pattern of diplomatic cover for terror outfits.

TRF is a designated terrorist outfit linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, emerging after Article 370’s abrogation in Jammu and Kashmir. It’s involved in planning killings, recruiting terrorists, and smuggling weapons.

India will approach the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee to designate TRF as a terrorist organization, imposing sanctions and travel bans on its members. TRF has been involved in several attacks, including targeted killings, grenade attacks, and ambushes in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Operation Sindoor, India’s military operation in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, is ongoing and represents a shift in India’s strategic posture, according to sources.

The operation, which involved precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, aimed to hold those responsible for the attack accountable.

Sources confirmed that the operation is not over and signals a new normal in India’s approach to counter-terrorism, emphasising that Pakistan must accept the new reality and cannot expect business as usual.

“Operation Sindoor is not over, we are in the new normal, the world has to accept this. Pakistan has to accept this; it cannot be business as usual,” the sources told ANI.

Earlier on Sunday, President Trump welcomed the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan saying that millions of people could have died if the peace had not been worked out. The US President was making a reference to a potential nuclear fallout between the two nations.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President said, “I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have led to the death and destruction of so many, and so much. Millions of good and innocent people could have died! Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions.”

Trump continued to hold on to the claim that the US had helped broker peace and offered to mediate for a solution on Kashmir.

Meanwhile, India has time and again rejected any third-party intervention on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and has unequivocally expressed that the region is an integral part of India.

On Saturday Pakistan violated the cessation of hostilities reached between DGMOs of the two countries earlier on the stoppage of firing and military action, and that the Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with the border intrusions.

At a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said this is a breach, and India takes “very serious note of these violations.” India called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation seriously and responsibly.

Misri said India’s Armed Forces have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control.