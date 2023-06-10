India tops world ranking in digital payments, records 89.5 million transactions in 2022: MyGovIndia

https://twitter.com/mygovindia/status/1667207266888740864?s=48&t=Fh1PdKQvAKBIi_60UwQvcA

Second, on the list is Brazil which amounted to 29.2 million transactions followed by China with 17.6 million transactions.

On number 4 is Thailand with 16.5 million digital transactions followed by South Korea with 8 million worth of transactions, the data from MyGovIndia has stated.