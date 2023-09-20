Indian nationals, students in Canada advised to exercise caution amid strain in relations

Indian students in Canada have been particularly advised to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant.

Indian nationals and students in Canada must also register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or the Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites or the MADAD portal madad.gov.in. Registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any emergency or untoward incident, as per the MEA