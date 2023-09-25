India's first C-295 aircraft formally inducted into IAF by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh 

The Defence Minister also entered the coveted aircraft during its formal induction at the Hindon Airbase in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.

The new generation C295 from Airbus, is a highly versatile tactical transport that is tailored for missions that range from carrying troops and cargo, maritime patrol to signals intelligence and medical evacuation. It is capable of carrying up to nine tonnes of payload or as many as 71 troops at a maximum cruise speed of 260 knots.