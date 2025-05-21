Intoxicated man kills his elderly mother in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, May 21: An 85-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her son while he was under the influence of alcohol in this southern Kerala district, police said here on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Omana, a resident of Thekkada near Nedumangad, succumbed to her injuries despite being rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital.

According to police sources, the accused, Manikandan, was allegedly heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident, which occurred on Tuesday night.

He is said to have brutally assaulted his mother, stomping on her and inflicting severe injuries. Omana was reportedly found with multiple fractures across her body and was in a critical condition when brought to the hospital.

Police at the Vattappara station said Manikandan has been taken into custody.